This Day in History (1970 & 1972): Gambero and Ruthven throw no-hitters for Fresno State baseball team

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – May 5th is a day also known as “Cinco de Mayo” in honor of the Mexican army’s military victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

May 5th is also the anniversary of not one, but two no-hitters in Fresno State baseball history.

On this day in 1970, Darrell Gambero threw a seven-inning no-hitter against UC Davis. Two years later, on May 5th, 1972, Dick Ruthven threw a nine-inning no-hitter against Long Beach State.

In the entire history of Fresno State baseball, which goes back to 1922, there have been a total of nine no-hitters.

