This Day in Bulldog History: September 5th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On September 5th, 1981, Fresno State hosted Oregon in its season opener. The game, which was played at Bulldog Stadium, was the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Ducks.

Fresno State never trailed.

The Bulldogs led by 20 at one point, and would go on to win, 23-16. Henry Ellard found the end zone, and Ted Torosian and Danny Rainey combined for 229 rushing yards.

On defense, Steve Cordle had three interceptions. Cordle was an all-American safety for the Bulldogs in 1981.

“We have been preparing for Oregon for a long time,,” said head coach Jim Sweeney after the game. “It’s nice to know we are undefeated in our new home.”