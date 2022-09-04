FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On September 4th, 2010, the Fresno State football team hosted Cincinnati in the season opener for both teams. The Bulldogs were coming off a 2009 season in which they went 8-5.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, was 12-1 in 2009. And one of those wins was against Fresno State.

The Bearcats were Big East champs in 2009, and in 2008. In fact, they had not lost a regular season game since October of 2008 (18 straight wins in the regular season).

Until the first game of 2010.

Ryan Colburn was Fresno State’s quarterback that season. In the game against Cincinnati, he threw four touchdown passes (one each to Robbie Rouse, Jamel Hamler, Devon Wylie and Rashad Evans). The Bulldogs trailed the Bearcats 14-0, but they came back to win, 28-14.

“There was a really big unknown with these guys. We didn’t have a lot of film and we didn’t know exactly what we were going to see, so there was a little unknown and it took us awhile to get going,” said Colburn.”

“That’s a great team we just beat and we’re going to enjoy this tonight.”