SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE) – On September 3rd, 2011, the Fresno State football team began its season at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, a neutral site game against Cal.

It was just the third-ever matchup between the teams, and Cal’s head coach at the time was none other than Jeff Tedford.

The Golden Bears were down 7-0 early in that game, after a Robbie Rouse rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Derek Carr was Fresno State’s quarterback that day, his first career start for the Bulldogs. He was 21-of-33 for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“F. We didn’t win,” said Carr after the game when asked to grade his performance. (The Bulldogs lost, 36-21). “That is all it is about. I don’t care about stats.”

According to the numbers, though, Robbie Rouse was Fresno State’s leading rusher (86 yds) and Devon Wylie (5 rec, 75 yds) was the leading receiver.

The leading receivers for Cal were two guys who are still in the NFL: Marvin Jones (5 rec, 118 yds, 2 TDs) and Keenan Allen (8 rec, 112 yds).