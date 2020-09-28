This Day in Bulldog History: September 27th

PASADENA, Calif. (KSEE) – The date was September 27th, 2008. The place was Pasadena, California. 73,963 people showed up to watch UCLA host Fresno State.

And there was a lot of red in that crowd.

“I’m very proud of our fans,” said head coach Pat Hill. “I loved seeing that entire side of the stadium in red. They came out in force and stayed until the end.”

Fresno State entered that game at UCLA with a 2-1 record. And the Bulldogs were ranked: No. 24 in the Coaches Poll, No. 25 in the AP Poll. It was their seventh time playing in the Rose Bowl.

They scored first.

Marlon Moore ran back a punt 63 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Fresno State lead.

In the second quarter, Ryan Mathews scored on a 49-yard run. Mathews, who had 21 carries for 166 rushing yards, also had a receiving touchdown in that game.

Tom Brandstater was the Bulldogs’ quarterback in 2008. He threw three touchdown passes that day at the Rose Bowl. In addition to the one to Mathews, Brandstater also found Bear Pascoe and Chastin West for scores.

Pascoe, by the way, also blocked an extra point attempt in the second quarter. It was the fifth block of his career.

Fresno State did not score in the fourth quarter, but still won the game, 36-31. In doing so, the Bulldogs became the first non-BCS team in 25 years to beat UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

