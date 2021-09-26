This Day in Bulldog History: September 26th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KSEE) – On September 26th, 2014, the Fresno State football team opened conference play at New Mexico and the Bulldogs trailed by as many as ten points to the Lobos.

But they came back, behind 318 yards and three touchdown passes from quarterback Brian Burrell.

Burrell, a Bakersfield native, threw for more than 300 yards in a game for the first time as a Bulldog. He also added 63 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

“I felt more comfortable as the game went on,” said Burrell after the Bulldogs’ 35-24 win. “The thing about it was I was trusting my receivers and trusting myself. There were several times I just threw the ball up to my receivers and they went up and made plays.”

Burrell would finish that season with four 300-yard passing games.

Marteze Waller rushed for 163 yards in the win over New Mexico.