KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSEE) – On September 25th, 1998, the Kansas City Royals hosted the Chicago White Sox in their third-to-last game of the season.

It was the last game in which Terry Pendleton made an appearance.

Pendleton, 38, would retire at the end of the season. He entered that game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, and he grounded out to the shortstop.

Terry Pendleton played for the Kansas City Royals for just one season (1998). He spent most of his 15-year career in St. Louis and Atlanta, and he won the National League’s MVP award in 1991 with the Braves when he hit .319 with 22 home runs and 86 RBI.

He had 187 hits that season.

In 1981 and 1982, Terry Pendleton was a Fresno State Bulldog. He hit. 397 for the Bulldogs in 1982, becoming a third team all-American. His jersey is retired at Bob Bennett Stadium.