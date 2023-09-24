STOCKTON, Calif. (KSEE) – On September 24th, 1983, the Fresno State football team traveled to Stockton to face the University of the Pacific in its third game of the season.

It was the conference opener for the Bulldogs, in the PCAA.

Fresno State was 1-1 overall coming in, and improved to 2-1 after beating the Tigers, 34-14. Freshman quarterback Kevin Sweeney passed for 187 yards, 154 of which went to Larry Willis (who also caught two touchdown passes from Sweeney).

Willis was a 1,000-yard receiver for the Bulldogs in both 1983 and in 1984.

On the ground, Ken Williams rushed for 108 yards against Pacific on 20 carries, with a rushing touchdown.