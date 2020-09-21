This Day in Bulldog History: September 20th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The date was September 20th, 2013. The place was Bulldog Stadium. No. 25 Fresno State (2-0) had its first sellout crowd in five years and hosted Boise State in its conference opener.

The Bulldogs entered the game on a seven-game losing streak to the Broncos, with three of those losses by 50 or more points.

This game featured Derek Carr against Joe Southwick. The two quarterbacks coming for 773 passing yards! Carr had 460 of those yards, his fifth career 400-yard passing game at the time.

It set both the Fresno State and the Mountain West record for most 400-yard passing games in a career.

Carr threw four touchdown passes against the Broncos: one to Josh Quezada, two to Josh Harper and one to Davante Adams. But despite 522 total yards of offense, Fresno State trailed Boise State with seven minutes to play after Joe Southwick scored on a one-yard touchdown run.

With a little more than two minutes left to play, Quezada scored from one yard out. That, plus the extra point, put the Bulldogs back in front.

But there was still time on the clock.

Boise State with the ball.

Down by one.

And now facing 4th and six at midfield.

That is when Jonathan Norton came up with the biggest play of the game. Norton, a senior defensive back and a former walk-on, broke up the pass.

Incomplete.

Turnover on downs.

And Fresno State held on for the win, 41-40.

“It means a lot because of just how good of a program they are,” said Carr after the game. “What a great win for our school, what a great win for our community.

“It was phenomenal.”

