This Day in Bulldog History: September 19th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On September 19th, 1992, Fresno State played its first game as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, hosting Colorado State.

The Bulldogs had previously competed in the Big West Conference, where they won three conference championships.

Their debut in the WAC went very well. Trent Dilfer was Fresno State’s quarterback, and he passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Ron Rivers ran the ball ten times for 119 yards and a touchdown. Fresno State beat Colorado State, 52-21, in front of 37,955 people at Bulldog Stadium.

“We were ready tonight,” said head coach Jim Sweeney. “It was a great win, a great entrance into the WAC. I thanked our kids and I told them I thought they represented our program in great fashion.”