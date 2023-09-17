FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On September 17th, 1994, the Fresno State football team hosted Oregon State at Bulldog Stadium. OSU came into the game ranked No. 6 in the nation in rushing.

And the Beavers rushed for 284 yards against the Bulldogs.

However, Jerome Oliver rushed for 220 yards himself, and he had two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Oliver, in for an injured Michael Pittman, carried the ball 37 times, a school record. His 220 yards were the third-most in a single game in Fresno State history.

Fresno State won the game, 24-14.

“We discussed all week in practice how we needed to establish the running game, so that we could open it up with our passing game,” said Oliver. “I gave it 100 percent, and everything just worked out.”