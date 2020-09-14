This Day in Bulldog History: September 13th

The date was September 13th, 2003. The place was Norman, Oklahoma. In front of 83,091 fans, Fresno State took the field against the No. 1 team in the country.

The Oklahoma Sooners.

It was the third game of the season for both teams. Oklahoma was 2-0 and Fresno State was 1-1, after the Bulldogs lost at No. 12 Tennessee in the season opener that year but bounced back to beat Oregon State at Bulldog Stadium.

Jason White was the quarterback at Oklahoma in 2003. White, who won the Heisman trophy that season, had a big day against the Bulldogs on this day 17 years ago. He threw for 338 yards with four touchdowns.

The Sooners scored on their first six possessions and led 38-0 at halftime.

The Bulldogs finally got on the board in the third quarter when Jeff Grady found Bernard Berrian for an eleven-yard touchdown, one of two touchdown passes in the game for Grady.

On the ground, Dwayne Wright was Fresno State’s leading rusher. He had 83 yards, 24 of which came on a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State outscored Oklahoma in the second half, but the No. 1 Sooners were on cruise control at that point and won the game, 52-28.

“We did what we wanted to do. We got better,” said Grady on the field after the loss. “The game wasn’t out of reach, but, you know, there were some serious points in-between us. Like I said, we made a commitment in the locker room to get better in the second half and I think that’s what we did.”

