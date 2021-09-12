This Day in Bulldog History: September 12th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On September 12th, 1970, Fresno State hosted Hayward State in its season opener. It was the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

Two schools that were coached by Darryl Rogers.

Rogers, who is perennially on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, won 43 games in seven seasons with the Bulldogs.

In this game against Hayward State, Henry Woodson rushed for 155 rushing yards and three touchdowns. A junior in 1970, Woodson would lead the Bulldogs in rushing that season.

“The offensive line did a fine job opening holes for the backs,” said Rogers after the win, referencing the fact that seven different Bulldogs carried the ball 55 times for 323 yards against Hayward State.