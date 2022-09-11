FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On September 11th, 1982, the Fresno State football team hosted Cal Poly in its season opener. Wide receiver Henry Ellard entered that game having not practiced in eight days.

He had a compound finger dislocation.

It turned out to not be an issue, as Ellard had 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns that day. He caught one touchdown pass from Jeff Tedford, the other from Kevin Sweeney.

Sweeney was actually not supposed to play, as the original plan was for him to redshirt that season.

The Bulldogs beat the Mustangs, 26-6, their first of five straight wins to start the 1982 season.