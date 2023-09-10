FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On September 10th, 2005, the Fresno State football team hosted Weber State. It was the season opener that year, and the Bulldogs won easily, 55-7.

Wendell Mathias had three rushing touchdowns in the win while Clifton Smith had two touchdowns, both on special teams.

In the second quarter, Smith returned a punt 92 yards for a score. In the third quarter, he returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown. he finished the game with 189 total yards on special teams, a new Fresno State single game record.

He also became the first player in Fresno State history to return two punts for touchdowns in the same game.