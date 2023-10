(KSEE) – On October 8th, 2001, a new Top 25 Coaches Poll was released. Fresno State was ranked No. 10, moving up one spot from No. 11 the previous week despite having a bye.

The AP Poll was released one day earlier, and the Bulldogs moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 in that poll, the highest they have ever been ranked.

Fresno State was 5-0, with wins over Colorado, No. 10 Oregon State and No. 23 Wisconsin to begin the year.

Prior to 2001, the last time the Bulldogs were a Top 25 team was in 1993.