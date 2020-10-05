This Day in Bulldog History: October 4th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The date was October 4th, 2002. The place was Bulldog Stadium. Fresno State (2-3) hosted Colorado State (4-1), its third Top 25 opponent that season.

The Bulldogs had already played (and lost to) No. 25 Wisconsin and No. 13 Oregon.

Colorado State was ranked 22nd, and the Rams were visiting Bulldog Stadium for the first time since 1999. Fresno State made them feel welcome by scoring 29 points in the first half.

The Bulldogs scored 12 of those points in the final minute of the first half.

Paul Pinegar, Fresno State’s quarterback, passed for 184 yards in the game. Rodney Davis, the Bulldogs’ running back, rushed for 115 yards. It was his second of seven 100-yard rushing games that season.

But the reason the Bulldogs beat Colorado State was special teams.

They had a punt returned for a touchdown, a safety and a blocked field goal attempt.

“Oh, it feels real good, man,” said Pinegar afterwards. “We’ve been struggling all year. Up and down. And finally we just get a big win, what we needed.”

Fresno State’s win, 32-30, was the Bulldogs’ 22nd win in their last 24 games at Bulldog Stadium.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.