This Day in Bulldog History: October 3rd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 3rd, 2014, Fresno State beat San Diego State with Derek Carr in the house. The Bulldogs won mainly with their defense, forcing two turnovers in the fourth quarter.

It was the 1,000th game in Fresno State football history.

If 2021 is the 100th season of Bulldog football, then 2014 was the 93rd season. Fresno State entered that milestone game with an all-time record of 579-393-27, a winning percentage of .580.

The Bulldogs also entered that game having won 27 conference championships, having played in 26 bowl games and having had 17 head coaches (Tim DeRuyter was in his third season).