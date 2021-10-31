This Day in Bulldog History: October 31st

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 31st, 1953, Fresno State hosted San Diego State at Ratcliffe Stadium and was trailing by six points with about two minutes to play. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown, as freshman Elbert Bullock got in the end zone, and that tied the game at 27.

So all that stood between the Bulldogs and a win was the extra point.

It was blocked.

The game ended in a 27-27 tie.

It was the fourth tie in the all-time series with San Diego State, joining the games in 1940, 1947 and in 1950. Fresno State battled back from being down by two touchdowns, as Don Driscoll ran for 127 yards. He was named ‘Bulldog of the Week’ by the coaching staff.