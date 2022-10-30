FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 30th, 2004, the Fresno State football team hosted SMU looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

It was the Bulldogs’ longest losing streak in six years.

That day was homecoming, and Fresno State took care of SMU, 42-0. The Mustangs came into the game with a record of 1-6. By halftime, they were down 35-0.

Quarterback Paul Pinegar threw two touchdown passes in the first half, three total in the game. Bryson Sumlin added two rushing touchdowns, both from one yard out.

The win for the Bulldogs was their first shutout win in eight years, since 1996 against Hawai’i.