FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 2nd, 1954, Fresno State hosted Los Angeles State College at Ratcliffe Stadium in the conference opener for both teams.

The conference at that time was the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Fresno State won the game, 49-19, behind five rushing touchdowns from Don Driscoll. He set a new single game record for the Bulldogs that is still the record today.

Fresno State has had three different players rush for four touchdowns in a game (Mark Barsotti, Michael Pittman and Marcus McMaryion), but no one has tied Driscoll.

His five touchdowns in that game 68 years ago came with 168 rushing yards. And that was more than his weight! He was only listed at 135 pounds.