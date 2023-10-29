FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 29th, 2020, the Fresno State football team hosted Colorado State in an empty Bulldog Stadium.

No fans were allowed inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bulldogs beat the Rams, 38-17, giving Kalen DeBoer his first win as Fresno State’s head football coach.

DeBoer was hired the previous December to replace Jeff Tedford, who stepped down for health reasons.

Fresno State’s quarterback in that game against the Rams was Jake Haener, and he also picked up his first win with the Bulldogs. Haener, a junior, passed for 311 yards and three touchdowns.