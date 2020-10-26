This Day in Bulldog History: October 25th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 25th, 2002, the Western Athletic Conference Board of Directors approved Fresno, California…and, specifically, the Save Mart Center…as the site of the 2004 WAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

The Save Mart Center had not even opened yet.

But it was a $103 million facility with a seating capacity of a little less than 16,000 people.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting the WAC Tournament,” said Scott Johnson, Fresno State’s Director of Athletics at the time. “We are very proud of the Save Mart Center and can’t wait to share what we have with the rest of the conference’s teams and fans. The tournament we hosted in 2000 was very memorable.”

It certainly was.

In 2000, Selland Arena was the site of the WAC Basketball Tournaments. The Fresno State men were the No. 2 seed and they upset top-seeded Tulsa in the championship game when Terrance Roberson hit a three-pointer with 12 seconds to play.

However, that game was later vacated due to the use of an ineligible player.

In 2004, at the WAC Tournament at the Save Mart Center, Fresno State was the No. 6 seed and lost in the quarterfinals to Boise State.

