This Day in Bulldog History: October 24th

STOCKTON, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 24th, 1987, the Fresno State football team was in Stockton to face Pacific in a PCAA game. From 1985-1995, the Bulldogs were 8-1 against the Tigers.

This was the one game they lost.

And they lost it despite the fact that quarterback Dave Telford passed for 536 yards, a school record and a conference record. Even Kevin Sweeney never passed for 500 yards in a game at Fresno State, and he left the previous season as the NCAA’s all-time passing leader.

Telford was 32-of-47 in that game against UOP. He threw three touchdown passes, one each to Andre Alexander, Brock Smith and Anthony Williams.

