FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 23rd, 2021, the Fresno State football team retired the jersey of two-sport star Lorenzo Neal.

A native of Lemoore, Neal played football and wrestled for the Bulldogs. He was an all-American in both sports, and he would go on to play 16 years in the NFL.

On the football field at Fresno State, Lorenzo Neal rushed for 2,405 yards with 27 touchdowns. He is in the top ten in both categories in Bulldog history.

He played for the Fresno State football team from 1990-1992, and he was MVP of the Freedom Bowl.