FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 22nd, 1921, the Fresno State football team beat the California Institute of Technology, 12-0.

It was more than 100 years ago in the first season for Bulldog football.

And it was the first win in school history, and also the first shutout win in school history.

In 1921, Fresno State was independent. The Bulldogs played six games that season, finishing with a record of 2-4. They were coached by Arthur Jones, who led the team for eight seasons (1921-1928).

Jones won 35 games at Fresno State, as well as two California Coast Conference titles (in 1922 and in 1923).

Back in 1921, on the day the Bulldogs beat Caltech, that was their first of four straight wins in the series.