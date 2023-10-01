FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 1st, 1938, the Fresno State football team opened its season at home against the San Diego Marines.

The game took place at Fresno State College Stadium, now known as Ratcliffe Stadium.

The San Diego Marines were a team that existed from 1922-1964, playing against colleges and other teams from the military. The game against Fresno State in 1938 was the second of eight times these teams would play.

They each won four games.

The Bulldogs won the game on this day 85 years ago, 34-14, in front of 9,500 fans. It was the start of Year 3 under head coach James Bradshaw.