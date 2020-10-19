This Day in Bulldog History: October 18th

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KSEE) – The date was October 18th, 1997. The place was Colorado Springs, Colorado. Fresno State visited an undefeated Air Force team that was 7-0 and ranked No. 18 in the country.

It was Pat Hill’s first season as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

And his team jumped out to a 10-0 lead, before giving that lead away as Air Force scored 17 unanswered points.

The Bulldogs took back the lead in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State, which forced three turnovers in that quarter, tied the game when Billy Volek found Jaime Kimbrough in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs would go on to win by a field goal, 20-17.

It was their first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 23 USC in the Freedom Bowl five years earlier.

Billy Volek passed for 120 yards in the win. Kimbrough, Fresno State’s leading receiver in that game, scored two touchdowns. And Michel Pittman ran for a team-high 105 yards.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com