This Day in Bulldog History: October 18th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KSEE) – The date was October 18th, 1997. The place was Colorado Springs, Colorado. Fresno State visited an undefeated Air Force team that was 7-0 and ranked No. 18 in the country.

It was Pat Hill’s first season as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

And his team jumped out to a 10-0 lead, before giving that lead away as Air Force scored 17 unanswered points.

The Bulldogs took back the lead in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State, which forced three turnovers in that quarter, tied the game when Billy Volek found Jaime Kimbrough in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs would go on to win by a field goal, 20-17.

It was their first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 23 USC in the Freedom Bowl five years earlier.

Billy Volek passed for 120 yards in the win. Kimbrough, Fresno State’s leading receiver in that game, scored two touchdowns. And Michel Pittman ran for a team-high 105 yards.

