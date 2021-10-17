This Day in Bulldog History: October 17th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 17th, 2009, Fresno State hosted San Jose State at Bulldog Stadium. It was a game in which Ebahn Feathers threw his first collegiate touchdown pass.

But the story that day was Ryan Mathews.

Mathews came into the game leading the NCAA in rushing yards, averaging more than 148 yards per game. He beat that number by a lot, rushing for 233 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

And he did that in three quarters.

It was the sixth straight game in which Ryan Mathews rushed for more than 100 yards. He set a new school record, breaking the previous record of five which was set by Wendell Mathis in 2005.

