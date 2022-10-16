FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 16th, 1993, Fresno State hosted Air Force in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The Bulldogs were coming off of a loss at Colorado State, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

They took advantage of five Air Force turnovers.

However, Fresno State had to hang on to win this one. Leading 23-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons got within six points. It was not until a Ron Rivers 15-yard touchdown run that the game was put away.

Rivers rushed for 135 yards, the fourth time in six games that season that he rushed for more than 100 yards.

Trent Dilfer passed for 166 yards. He only threw the ball 19 times. He had no touchdown passes, but he also did not throw any interceptions.