FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 15th, 2022, Fresno State hosted San Jose State. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs won.

They did so in front of Davante Adams, who was in the stadium that day to have his jersey retired.

“It means the world to me, honestly. I put a lot of work in, obviously, dating back ten years plus,” said Adams, who was a Fresno State wide receiver from 2012-2013. “So to be able to come here and see my name in the company I’m in is just amazing.”

Davante Adams, who was an all-American with the Bulldogs, became the ninth player in Fresno State football history to have his jersey retired.

“I don’t take this lightly,” he said. “I mean, it means a lot to me. I’m trying not to get too emotional out here because, honestly, it’s a lot. But it’s an amazing feeling.”