This Day in Bulldog History: October 11th

DETROIT, Mich. (KSEE) – The date was October 11th, 2011. The place was Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers hosted the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

And they trailed in that series 2-0, so it was up to Doug Fister to prevent a 3-0 series lead.

He delivered.

Fister (Golden Valley HS/Fresno State) actually delivered the previous week as well, when the Tigers knocked off the Yankees in the Division Series. He lasted five innings in that game.

In this one, he pitched 7 1/3 innings.

Fister gave up one run in the first inning, and then no runs until the eighth inning when he allowed one more. He gave up seven hits, walked no one and struck out three batters.

The Tigers won the game, 5-2.

“Using the defense was a key thing for me and just focusing in on ‘hey, I’m not trying to blow it by these guys,'” said Fister afterwards. “I’m not trying to get strikeouts. I’m looking for contact and let’s go deep in the game.”

He certainly did that.

Doug Fister would not pitch again in 2011 as the Tigers would lose to the Rangers in six games. Fister actually began the 2011 season with the Mariners before being traded to the Tigers right before the deadline.

