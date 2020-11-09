This Day in Bulldog History: November 8th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The date was November 8th, 2014. The place was Bulldog Stadium. Fresno State and San Jose State met for the 78th time.

In the 77th all-time meeting the previous year, the Spartans upset the No. 16 Bulldogs, who were 10-0 and hoping to play in a BCS game that season.

Fresno State would have its revenge.

Behind 207 passing yards and 3 TDs from quarterback Brian Burrell, Fresno State beat San Jose State, 38-24. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bulldogs. Fresno State had 439 total yards of offense, more than half of which came on the ground.

From two players: Marteze Waller and Josh Quezada.

They each rushed for more than 100 yards. Waller, the fourth-leading rusher in Fresno State history, had 145 yards and a touchdown. Quezada had 112 yards.

It was the first time since 2008 (and also the last time) that Fresno State had two players rush for more than 100 yards in the same game.

