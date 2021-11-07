This Day in Bulldog History: November 7th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On November 7th, 2008, Colin Kaepernick led the Nevada football team into Bulldog Stadium to face Fresno State. The Wolf Pack won the game, but there was a play in the fourth quarter in which A.J. Jefferson showed why he was one of the most electric special teams players in the nation.

He returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

Jefferson, who would return three kicks for touchdowns in his Fresno State career, is the last Fresno State player to return a kickoff for a touchdown. Entering that game against Nevada, he was the NCAA’s active leader in career kickoff returns (32.20 yds).

