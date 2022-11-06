RUSTON, La. (KSEE) – On November 6th, 2010, the Fresno State football team was visiting Louisiana Tech, looking for its third win in a row.

The Bulldogs got it, beating the ‘other’ Bulldogs, 40-34.

Quarterback Ryan Colburn had four touchdowns in the game, three passing and one rushing. Robbie Rouse had a rushing touchdown…and 286 rushing yards!

He carried the ball 43 times and had a 60-yard run in the third quarter as well as a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter. (He scored his touchdown on that one.)

The 286 rushing yards for Robbie Rouse was the second-most in a single game in Fresno State history. Dwayne Wright rushed for 295 yards in a game four years earlier, also against Louisiana Tech.