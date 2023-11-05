ANAHEIM, Calif. (KSEE) – On November 5th, 1977, the Fresno State football team was in Anaheim to play Long Beach State.

Anaheim Stadium, the home of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels and the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, was not defended well by the 49ers as they lost to the Bulldogs, 23-14.

The win for Fresno State gave the Bulldogs at least a share of their first PCAA title with one conference game remaining.

In November of 1977, Fresno State had a nationally-ranked offense. However, it was special teams that clinched the conference title.

Kicker Vince Petrucci, whose number is retired by the Bulldogs, made three fields. And both Steve Woods and Gary Hayes found the end zone: Woods on a 95-yard kickoff return, Hayes on an 80-yard punt return.