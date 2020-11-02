This Day in Bulldog History: November 2nd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The date was November 2nd, 1996. The place was Bulldog Stadium. In front of 36,099 fans, Fresno State hosted Boise State.

It was just the third all-time meeting between those teams, so it was not a rivalry yet. In fact, Boise State was in its first year as a Division I-A program (now known as FBS).

The Broncos were overmatched.

Fresno State led 27-0 at halftime, and cruised to a 41-7 win. That was the 200th career win for head coach Jim Sweeney, who, at the time, became just the 16th major college coach to win that many games.

“It will always say ‘Fresno State’ by my name in the history books,” Sweeney said that night. “And that means a great deal to me because so many happy days have occurred here.”

Jim Sweeney had already announced that he would be retiring at the end of that season.

The reason he gave was his health.

Sweeney, 67, had had seven major operations in recent years.

The Bulldogs beat the Broncos on that day in 1996. However, they then wen on a three-game losing streak to finish the season. Jim Sweeney finished his career with exactly 200 wins.

