This Day in Bulldog History: November 28th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE) – On November 28th, 2008, Bakersfield Christian High School hosted Parlier in the quarterfinal round of the Central Section Division V playoffs.

The quarterback for the Eagles was Derek Carr.

Carr, in his senior season, passed for 4,067 yards and led the Eagles to a section championship. In the game against Parlier, he threw for 307 yards and six touchdowns as BCHS won, 52-0.

“Everything was just clicking,” said Carr after the game. “Everybody came out ready to play. The team was just fired up.

“We had a week off. We were tired of hitting each other.”