SAN DIEGO (KSEE) – On November 26th, 1994, the Fresno State football team played at San Diego State in the last game of the regular season.

The Bulldogs were on a five-game winless streak: four losses and a tie to UTEP.

It was Fresno State’s first losing season since 1981, but the team ended the year on a win. Reggie Brown led the way with 161 rushing yards and four total touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat the Aztecs, 49-42.

Brown, who had three of his touchdowns on the ground, was not the Bulldogs’ leading rusher in 1994. That would be Jerome Oliver, who saw more playing time when Michael Pittman got hurt.

However, Oliver sprained his right shoulder in the second quarter against San Diego State, which opened the door for Brown.

Reggie Brown’s touchdowns came on runs of three yards, 38 yards and eight yards. His receiving touchdown was from four yards out.