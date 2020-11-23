This Day in Bulldog History: November 22nd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The date was November 22nd, 1986. The place was Bulldog Stadium. Fresno State hosted Utah State in the last game of the season and it was Senior Day, which meant a lot for father and son.

Head coach Jim Sweeney and quarterback Kevin Sweeney.

The latter was chasing a record: the NCAA’s all-time passing record.

Doug Flutie had the record (10,579 yds), which he set two years earlier in 1984 while at Boston College. In 1986, Flutie was in the NFL. He actually sent Sweeney a telegram two days before the Utah State game.

“Good luck this weekend in pursuit of the record. You deserve to break it–just don’t shatter it,” read the telegram.

Kevin Sweeney listened to Doug Flutie. He passed for 216 yards that day, breaking the record but not shattering it. Sweeney finished his Fresno State career with 10,623 yards.

He was the NCAA’s all-time passing leader by 44 yards.

By the way, the Bulldogs beat Utah State, 14-7. They finished the year with a record of 9-2.