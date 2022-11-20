FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On November 20th, 1993, San Diego State played its first-ever game at Bulldog Stadium. The Aztecs scored 37 points, but lost, 63-37.

Yes, there were 100 combined points in that game 29 years ago.

Trent Dilfer was Fresno State’s quarterback, and he threw for 272 yards that night. Running backs Ron Rivers and Anthony Daigle each ran for more than 100 yards on the ground, with Rivers actually running for more than 200 (218).

The Bulldogs put up 696 total yards of offense.

The Aztecs tried to answer with Marshall Faulk, who had 205 receiving yards. Faulk, of course, would go on to play 12 years in the NFL and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

At one point, San Diego State scored 20 unanswered points. However, after halftime Fresno State scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to put the game away.