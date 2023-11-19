LOS ANGELES (KSEE) – On November 19th, 2005, the Fresno State football team played one of the most memorable games in program history: against No. 1 USC in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 16, were playing for the first time ever at the Coliseum. They were also playing in front of 90,000 people for just the third time ever.

USC was on a 32-game winning streak, but Fresno State had a fourth quarter lead (42-41) after an 18-yard rushing touchdown from Wendell Mathis.

And that came after a Joe Fernandez touchdown 12 seconds earlier.

USC would come back to win, 50-42. Reggie Bush set a new Pac-10 record with 513 all-purpose yards.

“That game had to go 15 rounds. It wasn’t a TKO in the first round,” said then-Fresno State head coach Pat Hill. “Obviously, No. 5 (Reggie Bush) is a great, great player. USC showed why they’ve won 33 games in a row.

“There’s no consolation in losing. It’s not about moral victories, it’s about winning.”