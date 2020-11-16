This Day in Bulldog History: November 15th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The date was November 15th, 1987. The place was Bulldog Stadium. Fresno State hosted UCLA in the first round of that year’s NCAA Tournament.

The previous year, the Bulldogs went deep in the NCAA Tournament; they made it to the Final Four!

1987 was a special season for the Fresno State men’s soccer team. At one point, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the nation. They also led the nation in total attendance that season, with more than 45,000 fans.

In September of that season, they had more than 12,000 fans for their game against San Francisco.

In their NCAA Tournament game against UCLA, there was no scoring in the first half and only one goal in the second half: a goal by UCLA’s Peter Pelle. The Bruins won, ending the Bulldogs’ season.

And ending the collegiate career of Femi Olukanni, a second team all-American that season.