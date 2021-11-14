This Day in Bulldog History: November 14th

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE) – On November 14th, 1999, the Denver Nuggets visited the Sacramento Kings. Denver was a team that had three rookies on its roster, one of whom was drafted in the second round that year with the No. 33 overall pick.

A guy named Chris Herren, who made his NBA debut in this game.

Herren’s story is well-documented: from Massachusetts, he was kicked out of Boston College and given a second chance by Jerry Tarkanian at Fresno State. Herren dealt with alcoholism and drug abuse, all the while being an immensely talented basketball player.

On November 14th, 1999, Chris Herren played in a little more than eight minutes in his first NBA game. He took two shots, both three-pointers, and missed them both. He did have three assists and one steal, however.

Sacramento won the game, 126-116.

