FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On November 12th, 2004, the Fresno State football team dominated Hawai’i, 70-14. The Bulldogs had 503 rushing yards that day, easily setting a new school record.

Bryson Sumlin, who had three rushing touchdowns, ran for 220 yards. He had 168 rushing yards in the first quarter!

Wendell Mathis, who also ran for three touchdowns, had 176 rushing yards in the win.

“I thought the players really executed the plan well,” said Fresno State head coach Pat Hill after the game. “They knew they had to run the football, and they went out and ran the football.”