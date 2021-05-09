This Day in Bulldog History: May 9th

(KSEE) – On May 9th, 2014 the lives of two Fresno State football players were changed forever. On that day, the then-Oakland Raiders drafted Derek Carr and the Green Bay Packers drafted Davante Adams.

It was the day when Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft took place that year.

The Raiders drafted Carr with the fourth pick in the second round, and the Packers drafted Adams 17 picks later. Both players were coming off outstanding seasons (and careers) with the Bulldogs.

In 2013, Derek Carr passed for 5,082 yards and 50 touchdowns, one of just four quarterbacks in FBS history to accomplish that feat. Davante Adams, meanwhile had 1,718 receiving yards in 2013 with 24 touchdowns.

Adams only played two seasons for the Bulldogs, but he left as the school’s all-time leader in receptions and touchdowns catches.

Fast forward seven years and Adams led the NFL in touchdown catches last season with 18. He has also been to the Pro Bowl four times. Carr has been to the Pro Bowl three times, and he is the all-time passing leader in Raiders history.