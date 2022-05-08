FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 8th, 2010, the Fresno State softball team hosted a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech to end the regular season. Michelle Moses was in the circle for the Bulldogs in the first game, and she was dominant.

She pitched a complete game shutout with 18 strikeouts.

It was the most strikeouts in a seven-inning game in Fresno State history, and Moses actually struck out the first 13 batters she faced.

“It was great to be out there and just get the job done,” she said. “I felt like all of my pitches were moving pretty well today.”

That was also a record, most consecutive strikeouts; however, that record has since been broken by Danielle East in 2018 (15).

Michelle Moses was a sophomore in 2010. She improved to 9-1 that day after pitching her team to a 4-1 win over Louisiana Tech.