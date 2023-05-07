FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 7th, 2016, the Fresno State baseball team officially changed the name of its baseball facility to ‘Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.’

Bob Bennett was in attendance that day.

The original name of the stadium was ‘Varsity Park.’ In 1972, the name changed to ‘Pete Beiden Field.’ And then in 2016, Bob Bennett’s name was added.

Bennett coached the Bulldogs for 34 seasons, in 1967 and then from 1970-2002. He won 1,302 games, and he took Fresno State to two College World Series. He coached 27 all-Americans, nine players who became first-round draft picks and three players who won Olympic medals.

“The reason you gave us that support is because of these guys behind us, these players,” said Bennett on the day of the stadium dedication. “They’re the reason you put the money up for them, because they had the character, the commitment and qualities that you liked. And we’re so appreciative of these players because without them there would be no stadium here. So we appreciate that and we thank you, this is a great day for us, the Bennett family.”

It was also a great day for the Fresno State baseball team.

The Bulldogs hosted San Diego State that day, and they won, 1-0, on a walk-off single in the tenth inning from Austin Guibor.