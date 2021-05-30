This Day in Bulldog History: May 30th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 30th, 1988, Beiden Field had its the largest crowd ever to watch a baseball game: 5,673 fans.

And those fans saw two games.

Fresno State hosted USC in the NCAA’s west regional, with the winner advancing to the College World Series. The Bulldogs beat the Trojans twice, scoring 31 runs in those two games.

In Game 2, the Bulldogs hit five home runs. In the seventh inning of that game, Steve Pearse, Steve Vondran and Jeff Mott went back-to-back-to-back.

Ken Baker was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs in Game 2, throwing five innings in relief and holding the Trojans to just one run on four hits.

The win for Fresno State sent the team to Omaha for just the second time in school history. (The first appearance at the College World Series was 29 years earlier, in 1959.)