This Day in Bulldog History: May 2nd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 2nd, 2008, the Fresno State softball team was ranked in the top ten when it began a three-game series against New Mexico State.

It was the last series of the regular season.

The game went into extra innings, with the Bulldogs winning, 3-2 on a walkoff in the ninth inning. That win gave Margie Wright the 1,300th win in her coaching career.

She was the first softball coach in history to reach that milestone.

Morgan Melloh was in the circle that day. She struck out the first five batters she faced, with 13 strikeouts total in the game. The win for the Bulldogs was their 47th win that season. (They would finish with 54 wins.)

As for Margie Wright, she would go on to win 1,457 games in her 33-year career that began with six seasons at Illinois State. She led Fresno State to the Women’s College World Series ten times, winning the national championship in 1998.